DENVER (CBS4) — A new dating app specifically designed to help dog lovers find a compatible human companion is launching in Denver this week. Dig – The Dog Person’s Dating App is already active in more than 10 other cities, including Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Chicago and New York City.

“If you’re lucky enough to own a pup, you know that things never work out with someone if they’re not as into your dog as you are,” the website states. “So Dig founders Casey and Leigh Isaacson built a dating app that connects dog people based on what’s most important to them.”

The app can filter your matches by those currently with or without a dog, as well as by dog size.

Then, Dig will present you with a set amount of profiles of the best potential dates.

“You can look through the profiles before deciding if you ‘dig,’ ‘really dig,’ or ‘pass,'” Dig officials explain. The app also provides a feature to help you plan a dog-friendly first date here in Denver.

The company says all dogs used in their marketing are up for adoption and the launch party will feature adoptable pups from local rescue groups, free treats and a photo booth so you can get that perfect profile picture with your best friend.

The dog-friendly party will be held at WeWork The Lab in Denver on Thursday, June 27, from 6-8 p.m. Entry, wine, beer, and treats are free when you download or share the app. To reserve your free ticket click here.

