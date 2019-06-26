Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police want to find two suspects and a pickup truck believed to be involved in a robbery at a convenience store.
On June 6th at approximately 12:40 a.m., two suspects robbed the 7-Eleven at 1301 W. 38th Avenue.
Police describe the first suspect as a 5’6″ male, 130 lbs., with a medium build and wearing a blue and white sweat jacket, black mask, and gloves. The second suspect was roughly 5’6″, 130 lbs., with a medium build and a black and tan hat, blue ski jacket, blue jeans, a black mask, and gloves.
Police are also looking for a pickup truck involved.
Anyone with any information should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 or (720) 913-STOP. Tipsters with information leading to an arrest can earn $2,000.