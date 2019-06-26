Bike To Work Day 2019 Is All Around A SuccessIf you noticed more people pedaling during your morning commute, there's a good reason. Thousands of people put down their car keys and grabbed their handlebars for Bike To Work Day.

32 minutes ago

Disabled Veteran Sentenced To Prison For Stealing From VAA disabled veteran will go to prison for stealing tens of thousands of dollars in medical supplies from the VA Hospital.

39 minutes ago

Snake Slithers Its Way Into Colorado HomeA family in Foxfield is the latest to see an unwelcomed visitor at their home.

57 minutes ago

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Fertilize 415,000 Cutthroat Trout EggsColorado Parks and Wildlife officers brought cutthroat trout to the Mason Reservoir in Teller County.

1 hour ago

Hundreds Of Dead Fish Wash Up In Westminster City Park LakeHundreds of dead fish have washed up in Westminster City Lake Park since last week. The 4th of July Fishing Derby has been cancelled because the mystery behind what's killing the fish remains unsolved.

1 hour ago

CBD May Help Pets Calm DownCBD is growing in popularity for humans and could help pets, too.

2 hours ago