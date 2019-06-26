Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Public Library’s downtown location hosted a job fair on Wednesday. This one is called a “justice-friendly employment hiring and resource fair.”
The job fair is designed to help those who have served time behind bars, find work.
“There is a stigma that comes with that, that can make people view them as unemployable when in fact these people have phenomenal skills and they are ready to work,” said social worker Matt Glover.
Similar job fairs are hosted by the library the last Wednesday of each month.