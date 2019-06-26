DENVER (CBS4)— Cannabidoil (CBD) is growing in popularity due to its possible health benefits. Many pet owners are finding that its properties are also beneficial for animals. Meredith Gerdes recently adopted Romy, a 10-month-old Husky mix, from the animal shelter.

A few days after bringing Romy home, Gerdes realized Romy’s transition wouldn’t be easy.

“I don’t know what happened to her in the past. She’s very finicky and jumpy. At times she’s afraid of herself,” said Gerdes. “She was not doing well when we got her.”

According to shelter documents, Romy would lie stiff in the back of the kennel. The dog would often shake and rarely engage with toys or other dogs.

“She doesn’t like loud noises. We live next to train tracks, and the sound of the horn makes her hide,” said Gerdes. “Coors Field is right there and there’s a huge fireworks show. I’m nervous for her.”

Gerdes has worked in the CBD industry for years. She’s says she’s benefited from its effects, and wondered if Romy would too.

“Our veterinarian is actually a huge fan of CBD. It’s the non-psychoactive component of the hemp plant, so it doesn’t get you high. CBD sales spike way up this time of year, so that must say something,” said Gerdes. She hopes to find a treatment that will calm her dog before the 4th of July.

Gerdes purchased CBD oil specifically made for pets from Be Well Dexter CBD. She squeezes 10mg of oil onto a treat during high-stress situations and feeds it to her dog. The common dosing rule for cats and dogs is 1-5 milligrams for every 10 pounds of body weight.

“She’s not nearly as jumpy or afraid of humans after taking CBD,” said Gerdes. About 20 minutes after Romy took the treat, Gerdes brought her to the dog park. Romy’s anxiety subsided and she was able to interact with other dogs without fear.

Gerdes is hopeful CBD drops will get Romy through July’s bangs and pops.

“I’m a huge advocate for CBD. It’s been great for myself and for Romy,” said Gerdes.

According to the American Kennel Club, there has been no formal study on how CBD affects dogs. If pet owners are considering CBD for their animals, It’s recommend they only buy CBD products that have undergone testing and are specifically made for animals. The manufacturer should also provide an analysis that tells you the amount of CBD in the product.

Just like humans, every animal reacts differently. Pet owners should consult with their veterinarian before giving any animal CBD.