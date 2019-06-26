  • CBS4On Air

By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Adrian Lyell, Aurora News, Aurora Police, Grandview High School

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora have arrested one man after a long investigation into sexual exploitation of a child.

In December 2018, police got reports of an inappropriate online relationship between a man and a juvenile victim. The relationship in question included an attempt to get the female juvenile out of school at Grandview High School by pretending to be her father. The staff realized the ruse and kept the victim at school.

Denver Police arrested Adrian Lyell, 41, on an outstanding warrant. He now faces charges of Sexual Exploitation and Enticement of a Child. He’s currently in custody at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility.

(credit: Aurora Police)

Aurora Police do not know of any other victims, but do want to know if there are any other victims. They ask anyone who might have had contact with Lyell to contact Detective Chad Roberts at (303) 739-6164.

Ben Warwick

