BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A small satellite designed and built in Colorado blasted off into space thanks to the SpaceX rocket. The satellite on board the rocket was built at Ball Aerospace in Boulder.
The satellite will perform the world’s first demonstration of a green satellite propellant in space, which is even more mild than caffeine.
The satellite is about the size of a mini fridge. It will conduct a 13-month mission to test the fuel.
If it’s successful, the fuel will play a major role in future missions to Mars.