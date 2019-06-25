GRANBY, Colo. (CBS4) – When it comes to art, everyone’s a critic. Artists spent their Tuesday putting the final touches on their large-scale works of art on the sides of buildings along Main Street in Granby.

“I think they’re unique and beautiful and progressive,” local resident Debra Brynoff told CBS4.

The “Rky Mtn Walls” Art Festival was billed as a way to get people to notice Granby. And oh boy it has them talking now.

“Maybe we can be known as that cool little mountain town with the murals,” Brynoff said.

Inside the Granby Chamber of Commerce, employees have been busy handing out maps and answering mural related questions.

“Granby somewhat has been a pass-through town, and it is super fun to have something for visitors to come experience,” said an employee for the Granby Chamber of Commerce. “It’s definitely sparked some conversation within the community especially with the locals. With art, I think that brings conversation whether it’s good or bad.”

Not everyone is sold. The critics turned to social media saying they don’t like the art, and they don’t think it represents the town. Many are expected to speak out during the public comment session at the town council meeting Tuesday evening, even though the town has little control over the murals.

The mural controversy is complicated these are private buildings, so the art’s fate is up to the individual owners.

“I think it’s unfortunate. I hope those that would like to see them gone re-think that position,” Brynoff said.