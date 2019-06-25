GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Golden’s Coors Brewing Company partnered with an eco-friendly packaging company in an effort to reduce plastic waste in our environment. Colorado Native, brewed by AC Golden, a member of the Coors family, is the first product to come in a plastic-free, fiber-based six-pack ring.
Footprint has started working with Coors to create durable, recyclable and compostable fiber rings.
“With the introduction of Footprint’s six-pack ring, we are changing the game for beverage packaging and distribution by delivering a plastic-free solution that is applied in high volume and performs,” said Jeff Bassett, vice president of marketing at Footprint. “We’re very excited that MillerCoors put its trust in us to roll it out with Colorado Native.”