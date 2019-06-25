  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coors Brewing Company, Footprint, Golden News

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Golden’s Coors Brewing Company partnered with an eco-friendly packaging company in an effort to reduce plastic waste in our environment. Colorado Native, brewed by AC Golden, a member of the Coors family, is the first product to come in a plastic-free, fiber-based six-pack ring.

(credit: Footprint)

Footprint has started working with Coors to create durable, recyclable and compostable fiber rings.

“With the introduction of Footprint’s six-pack ring, we are changing the game for beverage packaging and distribution by delivering a plastic-free solution that is applied in high volume and performs,” said Jeff Bassett, vice president of marketing at Footprint. “We’re very excited that MillerCoors put its trust in us to roll it out with Colorado Native.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s