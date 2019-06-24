LYONS, Colo. (CBS4) – Swift moving water is causing safety concerns along rivers and creeks in Boulder County. The Boulder County Sheriff’s office has announced a tubing ban for the North St. Vrain Creek, South St. Vrain Creek and the St. Vrain River.

They say with upcoming warm weather, more snow will melt which will continue to cause rivers to rise and roar.

“Water is actually really deceiving,” Boulder County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Dave Booton said. “Most people think you can just go in but there are undercurrents and eddies and things that can take you down.”

The Boulder Emergency Squad has already made a few rescues this season, including one on Sunday night. The biggest issue they see, is people not knowing their limitations when it comes to water.

“This water can be a lot of fun to be in,” said Andy Amalfitano, Chief of the Boulder Emergency Squad. “But at the same time for those who aren’t experience in it, or don’t know what to look for it can be quite dangerous.”

The ban includes tubes and any other single chamber flotation devices like rafts or belly boats.

Some tubers were surprised to show up to the river on Monday, only to find out that it was closed.

“We have two sets of twin grandsons here so they are disappointed they aren’t going tubing,” explainer Bonnie Johnson, who’s family was planning to get out on the water. “It is what it is. The water is running high and fast.”

Officials say to make sure you always wear a life vest and to make sure somebody knows where you’re going any time that you recreate on the water.

While the tubing ban is in place for the community’s safety, people will be fined $100 for violating the closure.