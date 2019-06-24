Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The city council in Lakewood on Monday celebrated the 50th anniversary of their formation as a city. Mayor Adam Paul read a proclamation at the council’s evening meeting and members of the council from years past also showed up.
In 1969 the city formed and was initially called Jefferson City, but soon afterwards the name was changed to Lakewood.
Several former mayors also took part in Monday’s ceremony, including Linda Morton, Bob Murphy and Steve Burkholder.
Lakewood started out as ranch land, turkey farms and some scatterings of subdivisions. It has grown to a population of just over 155,000.