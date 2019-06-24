DENVER (CBS4)– A unique competition raised a lot of money on Sunday to help in the fight against childhood cancer. More than 100 employees of Power Home Remodeling in Denver organized a kickball tournament to raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.
The national non-profit that helps to fund childhood cancer research.
“There is only about 4 percent of government funding that is set aside for childhood cancer research,” explained Steven Baine, whose son is battling Leukemia.
Baine’s son Jacob, was named the “Hero” of this year’s local kickball tournament. Jacob is 4 years old and was diagnosed one year ago with the disease.
“We thought he had an ear infection and they called us in the middle of the night and said we needed to get to Colorado Children’s Hospital as soon as possible,” his mother Lauren Baine explained.
Since 2011, Power employees have raised more than $2.2 million for the charity. Their kickball tournament is just one way they do that.
“We really don’t want to see kids go through that and not be able to afford the transportation, the research, the funding and all of that,” explained Stephen Mast, with Power Home Remodeling.
The company has different branches across the country with the same goal, to help raise money for ALSF and childhood cancer. In Denver, Jacob is the employees’ inspiration.
“He’s running around, having so much fun being able to see that really touches us personally and we just want to be able to give back,” Mast said.
Power’s goal is to raise $750,000 throughout this month-long fundraising initiative.