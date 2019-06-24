LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The man in the teal shorts wanted by police in relation to a youth baseball brawl in Lakewood earlier this month has been identified. Ean Vigil has been cited with disorderly conduct.

Police in Lakewood asked for help identifying him in connection to the brawl at Westgate Elementary School for the Bear Creek Junior Baseball game. On Monday, police confirmed that he had been identified as Vigil, 29, and had issued him a citation.

Police say it started with controversy over a call. A 13-year-old umpire said one of the 7-year-olds batted out of order.

Police issued five other citations and are still looking to interview more witnesses and those involved. Investigators believe more citations will be issued.

Lakewood Police spokesman John Romero stated in an email, “We are continuing to get tips on the identities of other adults involved and expect to issue more citations related to this incident. We cannot thank the public enough for their help identifying the involved parties.”

Men and women can be seen punching and pushing each other, as others look on from the other side of the fence. One person can be heard starting to pray during the melee. The young players can also be seen running off the field.