DENVER (CBS4)– If you live near the A Line or G Line, RTD wants to talk about quiet zones. Many people who live in those areas hear the horns, despite the designation.
RTD will be hosting several events in Arvada and Denver over the next few weeks to discuss the rules surrounding quiet zones and what train operators are required to do by law.
G Line
Monday, June 17
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Elks Lodge
5700 Yukon St., Arvada, CO 80002
University of Colorado A Line
Monday, June 24
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Central Park Recreation Center
9651 Martin Luther King Blvd., Denver, CO 80238
Pop-up Roadshows:
G Line
Saturday, June 29
9 – 11 a.m.
Arvada Ridge Station
10189 W. 53rd Ave., Arvada, CO 80002
University of Colorado A Line
Saturday, July 27
9 – 11 a.m.
Denver Human Services Center
3815 Steele St., Denver, CO 80205