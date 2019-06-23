Comments
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A big party in taking place this weekend in Brighton celebrates things that are very small. People from across the Denver metro area came out to the Tiny House Festival at the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday for the first day of a two-day festival.
It features more than 50 tiny homes and other small-floorplan buildings. Visitors are encouraged to walk inside and get a feel for the “downsized” lifestyle, which is becoming more and more popular in Colorado.
The festival continues until 6 p.m. on Sunday.
