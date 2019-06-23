  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A big party in taking place this weekend in Brighton celebrates things that are very small. People from across the Denver metro area came out to the Tiny House Festival at the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday for the first day of a two-day festival.

(credit: CBS)

It features more than 50 tiny homes and other small-floorplan buildings. Visitors are encouraged to walk inside and get a feel for the “downsized” lifestyle, which is becoming more and more popular in Colorado.

The festival continues until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The following are more images from the festival:

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s