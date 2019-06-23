



Las Tortas

– Spending time in Washington Virginia Vale? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a wine and liquor store to a Japanese restaurant. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Washington Virginia Vale, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is Mexican spot Las Tortas, which offers sandwiches and more. Located at 5307 Leetsdale Drive, it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 466 reviews on Yelp.

The menu features made-to-order tortas and build-your-own selection of fillings, which include chorizo and egg, tilapia, chicken and steak. There are also signature options like the Suiza (chicken, ham and Mexican cheese) and Toluquena (chorizo, milanesa and eggs).

Ambli Mexico

Next up is Mexican spot Ambli Mexico, which offers tapas and more, situated at 600 S. Holly St., Unit 114 With 4.5 stars out of 377 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, expect to find striped bass al pastor (marinated in guajillo and spices with grilled pineapple, scallions and a wild mushroom salad), costilla (braised short rib, poblano rice, and bean and mushrooms) and pollo rostizado (roasted chicken, poblano mashed potatoes, kale cabbage, coleslaw and a pineapple habanero salsa).

Grapevine Wine & Liquors

Grapevine Wine & Liquors, a spot to score beer, wine and spirits and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 900 S. Monaco Parkway, five stars out of 48 reviews.

Stop in to select from a wide assortment of local, domestic and international wines, rare craft beer and spirits.

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki, a Japanese spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 94 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6603 Leetsdale Drive, Unit B, to see for yourself.

Anticipate sushi, fried rice dishes, chicken and beef rice bowls and entrees such as Hawaiian chicken BBQ, spicy white meat chicken teriyaki, a gyoza plate (ground chicken dumplings) and vegetable tempura.

Nonna’s Chicago Bistro

Check out Nonna’s Chicago Bistro, which has earned four stars out of 236 reviews on Yelp. You can find the wine bar and Italian spot, which offers comfort food and more, at 6603 Leetsdale Drive.

Start with either the Italian stuff mushrooms (stuffed with sausage and a cream cheese mixture) or the crispy zucchini fritti, add the Nonnas special salad and then choose the Parmesan crusted chicken (chicken breast and tomatoes sauteed in a lemon dijon cream sauce over a bowl of bow tie pasta); or opt for the linguine vongole (five whole clams with baby clam meat sauteed in butter, white wine, lemon, garlic, tomatoes and red pepper flakes served over linguine).

Article provided by Hoodline.