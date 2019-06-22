  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, Donald Trump, Ice, Immigration Customs Enforcement


DENVER (CBS4)– The planned ICE raids for Denver and 10 other cities on Sunday have been postponed for two weeks. Pres. Donald Trump tweeted the change of plans on Saturday afternoon.

Mr. Trump tweeted, “At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!”

RELATED: Jeanette Vizguerra Among Those Taking Sanctuary In Denver Church Ahead Of ICE Raids

The anticipated sweep was expected to be similar to operations that authorities have regularly done since 2003. They often produce hundreds of arrests.

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi responded to the president’s tweet, “Mr. President, delay is welcome. Time is needed for comprehensive immigration reform. Families belong together.”

https://twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi/status/1142517882762485760

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s