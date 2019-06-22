DENVER (CBS4)– The planned ICE raids for Denver and 10 other cities on Sunday have been postponed for two weeks. Pres. Donald Trump tweeted the change of plans on Saturday afternoon.
Mr. Trump tweeted, “At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!”
The anticipated sweep was expected to be similar to operations that authorities have regularly done since 2003. They often produce hundreds of arrests.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi responded to the president’s tweet, “Mr. President, delay is welcome. Time is needed for comprehensive immigration reform. Families belong together.”
