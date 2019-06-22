Comments
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– Former Denver Broncos Ed McCaffrey joined other players and the Broncos cheerleaders on Saturday for a football camp like no other. The Dare To Play football camp features players and cheerleaders with Down Syndrome.
They played a touch football game at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch on Saturday not only with All-Pro wide receiver McCaffrey, but Broncos tight end Jake Butt, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Max McCaffrey, former Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley, and former Denver Broncos safety Nick Ferguson, just to name a few.
There were hundreds of people in the crowd to watch the 40-some players on the field.
After the game, there was a picnic with food, music and fun. This is the 10th year for the event.
The event was sponsored by the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of people living with Down Syndrome.