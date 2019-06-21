Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– An explosion and underground fire shut down some roads in downtown Denver on Friday afternoon. The fire happened underneath 17th Street from Lawrence to Champa.
An electrical fire that ran underneath 17th Street left one person burned. Traffic was blocked from 16th to 18th Streets from Lawrence to Champa during the investigation and cleanup.
A manhole cover was blown off during the explosion. Xcel Energy crews were at the site investigating what happened leading up to the blast.