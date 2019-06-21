Filed Under:Coyote, Westminster News


WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Jordan Coleman has lived in his Westminster home for six years and had never seen a coyote. He didn’t know the threat his dog faced earlier this week.

“To know she was out there alone, terrified, and I wasn’t there to help her. I don’t want anyone else to feel this at all. It hurts so bad,” Coleman said.

It was around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday when Coleman let his Chihuahua/Terrier mix, Dolly, out to go to the bathroom. She didn’t return.

“I’ve never seen a coyote. I didn’t know they were around,” Coleman said. “If I would have knew that, I would have been watching her the whole time, but I had no idea because I’ve never seen that. So, I had no reason.”

Dolly was Coleman’s mom’s dog. After she passed, he took ownership, for the past six years the two would take drives together, and get ice cream.

Now Coleman is hoping to alert others to the dangers. He lives near 88th and Federal, and presumed he was safely in the city.

When he contacted the City of Westminster, he realized just how prevalent coyotes are, and what he should have done to keep his pet safe.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has a complete guide, including tips for scaring off or hazing coyotes.

“It can happen anywhere and I just want people to know it’s the worst feeling I’ve ever felt. It’s horrible,” Coleman said.

