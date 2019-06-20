



– The Westminster Public Library at College Hill has an exhibit that is out of this world this summer. It’s geared towards people learning about the evolving role of computing in space and astronomy. The exhibit was developed by a Colorado nonprofit called The Space Science Institute.

Over the last several years, more young people have been more exposed to computing and STEM, and this exhibit aims to highlight those skills and how they relate to space exploration.

“It’s all about the technology that goes into space, as well as a lot of information about space itself,” explained J.R. Clanton, the Westminster Public Library Services Manager.

The exhibit has several touch screens featuring educational games across the library. Kids and adults can learn how to build a solar system at a 42 inch touch table, play games related to gravitational pull and see how magnetism effects particles.

The library says it’s a fun educational experience for any age.

“Everything from robots, the computers and programming that go into them, to all of our scientific findings about how electricity and gravity works is all related to STEM skills,” Clanton explained.

The children’s space at the library also has a few toys that aim to teach kids STEM skills and coding at a young age. Kids can use giant blocks to demonstrate parallel processing, or play with robots that can be easily programmed.

“It’s such a part of our world so it’s something they are going to encounter their entire life and the wonderful thing about libraries is we bring access to everyone,” explained Lauren Cockerill, a Youth Services librarian. “It also creates great community seeing kids and adults working together on some of these activities.”

Clanton added that this exhibit compliments their summer reading program called “A Universe of Stories.”

The exhibit is free and is open to the public during library hours. For more information visit cityofwestminster.us/Libraries.