DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a pretty wild weather ride just in time for the first full weekend of summer. The new season will officially arrive at 9:54 a.m. on Friday but it will feel more like early spring or late fall!

Over the next 36 hours a strong summer cold front will move into the state bringing unusually cold temperatures over the next few days. Ahead of the front it will be windy and very warm which will drive up the fire danger on Colorado’s western slope today.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected with this weather change. This afternoon they will be scattered in coverage with the potential for a few severe storms on the far northeast plains. Tomorrow the storms will be a bit more organized with the potential to see strong to severe storms over a large part of northeast Colorado, including Denver.

The weekend will be unusually cool with occasional showers. In the mountains it will be cold enough for some snow. By late Saturday night the snow levels could drop as low as 9,500 feet.

After a very chilly weekend much warmer weather will move into the state next week. Right now it looks like Denver may finally see the first 90 degree temperature of the season by Tuesday or Wednesday.