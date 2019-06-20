  • CBS4On Air

PHOENIX (AP) — Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right thumb. The Rockies called up infielder Brendan Rodgers from Triple-A Albuquerque in time for Thursday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Brendan Rodgers #65 of the Colorado Rockies poses during MLB Photo Day on February 20, 2019 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

Story was injured while sliding headfirst into second base trying to stretch a single into a double in the sixth inning of Wednesday night’s game, which the Rockies won 6-4.

Story left the game and was replaced by Pat Valaika. Manager Bud Black said X-rays were negative, but an MRI revealed the extent of the injury.

DENVER, COLORADO – MAY 04: Trevor Story #27 of the Colorado Rockies hits a single in the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on May 04, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

An All-Star in 2018, Story is on the injured list for the third time in his career. He is batting .294 with 17 home runs, 48 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and a major league-best 65 runs.

Rodgers, a top prospect in the organization, was sent down June 15 after making his big league debut on May 17.

By JOSE M. ROMERO Associated Press

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

