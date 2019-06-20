CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) — The younger suspect in the deadly shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch told investigators he had been planning the shooting for weeks and wanted the students to “experience bad things” and “suffer from trauma like he has,” according to the probable cause statement released Thursday.
Alec McKinney is 16 but is being charged as an adult in the murder case. McKinney is a female who identifies as male.
The second suspect, 18-year-old Devon Erickson, said McKinney repeatedly threatened to kill him if he didn’t go along with the plan.
McKinney and Erickson told investigators they used an ax and a crowbar to break into a gun safe belonging to Erickson’s parents. They armed themselves with four firearms — a Glock 21, a Beretta M9, a Ruger .22 rifle and a Taurus revolver — and ammunition from the safe.
Both suspects admitted using cocaine in Erickson’s home before the May 7 shooting. Erickson said he consumed the cocaine because McKinney threatened him.
According to the probable cause statement, McKinney said he was born female and is still in the pre-op transitioning phase. McKinney told investigators he targeted students he hated — including a specific student who had always made fun of him, “hated him,” called him names and said he was disgusting for trying to be a guy. McKinney said he got Erickson involved in the plan.
Click here to read the full Probable Cause Narrative.
A fellow student, 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo, was killed when he and two classmates tackled one of the shooters. The other was captured by an armed security guard.
Eight other students were injured in the shooting.