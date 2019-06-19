DENVER (CBS4)– More than 31 million people visited Denver last year and spent a record $6.5 billion. The most popular places to visit include the 16th Street Mall, the Denver Zoo and Denver Art Museum.
VISIT DENVER compiled the numbers and say that most of those visiting the Mile High City are here for work. There are also a growing number of people visiting for leisure. That’s the 15th straight year of growth for leisure visits.
“I think their satisfaction with the actual experience is amazing to me. Eighty-three percent of people are saying they would visit again – that’s awesome because we do need repeat visitors, especially when we’re sort of an isolated area in the United States,” said Jayne Buck with VISIT DENVER.
Also on the list of attractions for visitors, watching a Colorado Rockies game at Coors Field.
VISIT DENVER says new restaurants and hotel rooms help draw more visitors who are attracted by the growing restaurant and craft brew industries.