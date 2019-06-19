Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly three years after Travis Mason was gunned down at Green Heart Dispensary, police are still searching for his killer. Now there’s a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Mason, 24, a Marine, worked as a security guard at the marijuana dispensary for only a few weeks when two masked men stormed the store and gunned him down.
The suspects left without any money or marijuana.
Mason and his family had moved to Colorado that summer after four years with the Marine Corps. After his murder his wife, Samantha, moved to North Carolina with their three children.
Anyone with information about what happened that night is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at (303) 739-6050.