DENVER (CBS4)– A group of contracted workers at Denver International Airport have walked off the job in protest. At least 20 baggage handlers and wheelchair attendants with Prospect Airport Services are on strike.
The Prospect Airport Services employees with SEIU Local 105 protested through the halls of DIA. They claim to be working in unsafe and unclean conditions.
The workers are mostly contracted to work with Southwest and Frontier Airlines.
DIA released this statement, “The airport is aware that SEIU has indicated that some employees with Prospect Air Services are on strike. Prospect holds contracts with several airlines to manage baggage services and wheelchairs at the airport. At this time, airlines and the airport are not experiencing any operational impacts due to this event.”