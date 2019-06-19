Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Douglas County School Board has put off a decision to renew the charter for STEM School Highlands Ranch. The current contract expires June 30.
In January, the board had voted to renew the contract for three years. The deadly shooting in May put that on hold.
Student Kendrick Castillo, 18, was shot and killed and eight other students were injured in the shooting on May 7. Two students have been arrested and charged in the shooting.
The school has six days to address issues, like clarifying its parent complaint and communication policies.
The board will meet again on June 29.