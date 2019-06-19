Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are searching for a man who attacked the driver of an RTD bus. The attack happened on May 20 near Dayton and Jewell in Aurora.
Police say the suspect was a passenger and started demanding to get off the bus. He then became angry after the driver told him he would have to wait until the next stop.
That’s when the attack happened. The driver was seriously injured.
Anyone with information about the attack or recognizes the suspect is asked to call Agent Steve Nelson with the District 1 Crimes Against Persons Unit at 303-739-1841. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.