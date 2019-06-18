(CBS4) – President Donald Trump will formally announce his candidacy for re-election on Tuesday evening and the Colorado Republican Party has watch parties planned in several Colorado counties.
The following counties are hosting watch parties from 5:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18. You can RSVP at the links below:
Adams County
O’Meara Ford
400 West 104th Avenue
Northglenn, CO 80234
Boulder County
American Legion Post 32
315 South Bowen Street
Longmont, CO 80501
Denver County
Tavern Platt Park
1475 South Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80210
Douglas County
Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co.
519 Wilcox Street
Castle Rock, CO 80104
El Paso County
El Paso County GOP HQ
5145 Centennial Blvd, Suite 101
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
El Paso County
HD17, HD18 and SD11
1821 S Academy Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Gunnison County
247 Kubler St
247 Kubler Street
Crested Butte, CO 81224
Jefferson County
Faith Baptist Church
2000 Quail Drive
Lakewood, CO 80215
Larimer County
4020 South College Avenue
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Weld County
Pelican Lakes Golf Club
1620 Pelican Lakes Point
Windsor, CO 80550