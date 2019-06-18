BRONCOS UPDATEPat Bowlen public celebration of life taking place at Mile High through 3 p.m.
Filed Under:2020 Campaign, Donald Trump


(CBS4) – President Donald Trump will formally announce his candidacy for re-election on Tuesday evening and the Colorado Republican Party has watch parties planned in several Colorado counties.

The following counties are hosting watch parties from 5:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18. You can RSVP at the links below:

Adams County
O’Meara Ford
400 West 104th Avenue
Northglenn, CO 80234

Boulder County
American Legion Post 32
315 South Bowen Street
Longmont, CO 80501

Denver County
Tavern Platt Park
1475 South Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80210

Douglas County
Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co.
519 Wilcox Street
Castle Rock, CO 80104

El Paso County
El Paso County GOP HQ
5145 Centennial Blvd, Suite 101
Colorado Springs, CO 80920

El Paso County
HD17, HD18 and SD11
1821 S Academy Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80916

Gunnison County
247 Kubler St
247 Kubler Street
Crested Butte, CO 81224

Jefferson County
Faith Baptist Church
2000 Quail Drive
Lakewood, CO 80215

Larimer County
4020 South College Avenue
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Weld County
Pelican Lakes Golf Club
1620 Pelican Lakes Point
Windsor, CO 80550

 

 

