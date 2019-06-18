Kyle Freeland Solid On The Mound For Albuquerque As Rockies Keep TabsKyle Freeland was solid on the mound for the Colorado Rockies' Triple A affiliate- the Albuquerque Isotopes. Freeland lasted six innings, gave up five hits and two runs while striking out three.

Chauncey Billups Helps Former Regis Jesuit Star Josh Perkins Prepare For NBA DraftFormer Regis Jesuit star and Gonzaga Bulldog Josh Perkins said his opportunity to chase his NBA dream is "big time."

Pat Bowlen Public Celebration Of Life To Be Held Tuesday At Broncos Stadium At Mile HighThe Denver Broncos and the Bowlen family announced they will host a public tribute for Pat Bowlen on Tuesday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Charlie Blackmon Named NL Player Of WeekColorado Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon received National League Player of the Week honors from Major League Baseball on Monday.

Broncos Will Wear 'MR. B' Decals On Helmets To Honor Pat BowlenThe Denver Broncos will wear decals on their helmets during the 2019 season to honor the legacy of owner Pat Bowlen.

Rockies Split Series With Padres At Coors Field, And Make History In The ProcessThe four game series between the Rockies and the Padres can be described in just one word: Weird.