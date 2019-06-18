BRONCOS UPDATEPat Bowlen public celebration of life scheduled for 10a-3p at Mile High
(CBS4) – A 10-year-old girl from Glenwood Springs may have just become the youngest person to ever climb the “nose route” of El Capitan. The world-famous iconic granite cliff in California’s Yosemite National Park that rises up 3,000 feet typically takes experienced climbers three days to complete. Selah Schneiter did it in five.

(credit: Schneiter Family)

Schneiter climbed the route with her dad Mike and a family friend, CBSSacramento.com reported.

(credit: Schneiter Family)

“We got to hang out together spend some time on ledges just relaxing, talking about the world, talking about life,” said Mike.

(credit: Schneiter Family)

After the climb was complete, Schneiter said “I just can’t believe I just did that.”

She was excited to go get some pizza with her dad afterwards.

(credit: Schneiter Family)

Selah is the oldest of four children. She said she is planning to do some climbing with her seven-year-old brother next summer.

Selah’s parents have climbed El Cap numerous times. They actually met and originally fell in love there, and have made yearly trips there ever since.

