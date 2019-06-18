Comments
LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– Longmont is looking for the owner of a “peahen” that was seen hanging out on Tuesday. For those who don’t know, a peahen is the female of the peafowl species, the peacock is the male.
Right now the bird is hanging out near Mountain View and Hover Road. Longmont police say that peafowl are not allowed in the city, but the bird may be from Boulder County.
Officers are hoping to get in touch with the bird’s owner. Anyone with information is asked to call the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at 303-651-8501.