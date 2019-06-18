Comments
ALBUQUERQUE, NM (CBS4)– After a weekend series where the Colorado Rockies pitching staff gave up 44 runs in 4 games, the team is in dire need of some good pitching news. They got it last night in Albuquerque.
Kyle Freeland was solid on the mound for the team’s Triple A affiliate. Freeland lasted six innings, gave up five hits and two runs while striking out three.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM (CBS4)– After a weekend series where the Colorado Rockies pitching staff gave up 44 runs in 4 games, the team is in dire need of some good pitching news. They got it last night in Albuquerque.
Kyle Freeland was solid on the mound for the team’s Triple A affiliate. Freeland lasted six innings, gave up five hits and two runs while striking out three.
Freeland gave up two runs in the first inning but then held the New Orleans Baby Cakes scoreless over the next five innings.
Despite his solid start, Freeland still took the loss his 3rd without a victory for the Isotopes. He did lower his ERA to 7.56.