DENVER (CBS4) – The good news is that the Denver Broncos made multiple appearances in the latest “Top 100” players in the NFL list released by CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco. The bad news is that both the Chargers and Chiefs had more players in Prisco’s Top 100 than Denver.
It’s no surprise Von Miller was the top Bronco on the list coming in at number 4. The only players above Miller were Aaron Donald, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. Prisco says Miller continues to be the best edge rusher in the league. I’m sure Broncos fans agree.
Chris Harris Jr. was the second Bronco to appear on the list at #34. Prisco says Harris, who is coming off a leg injury, is the best slot corner in the league and has been for a while.
And second year linebacker Bradley Chubb is the last Broncos to appear in the Top 100 at #91. Prisco expects Chubb, who was fantastic as a rookie, to have a big jump this season.
Surprisingly, the Los Angeles Chargers had the most players in the Top 100 with eight. Kansas City had the third most with six.