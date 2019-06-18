  • CBS4On Air

By Eric Christensen


DENVER (CBS4) – The good news is that the Denver Broncos made multiple appearances in the latest “Top 100” players in the NFL list released by CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco. The bad news is that both the Chargers and Chiefs had more players in Prisco’s Top 100 than Denver.

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 30: Outside linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field during player introductions before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on December 30, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

It’s no surprise Von Miller was the top Bronco on the list coming in at number 4. The only players above Miller were Aaron Donald, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. Prisco says Miller continues to be the best edge rusher in the league. I’m sure Broncos fans agree.

Cornerback Chris Harris #25 of the Denver Broncos intercepts a pass intended for wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter of a game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 25, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Chris Harris Jr. was the second Bronco to appear on the list at #34. Prisco says Harris, who is coming off a leg injury, is the best slot corner in the league and has been for a while.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb #55 and linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos sack quarterback Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Oct. 14, 2018. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

And second year linebacker Bradley Chubb is the last Broncos to appear in the Top 100 at #91. Prisco expects Chubb, who was fantastic as a rookie, to have a big jump this season.

Surprisingly, the Los Angeles Chargers had the most players in the Top 100 with eight. Kansas City had the third most with six.

