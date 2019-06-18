Comments
PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers want residents to keep their eye out for a bear spotted running through neighborhoods. It was seen in Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree and Parker.
CBS4 YouReporter Jim Gromer captured video of the bear crossing a road in Parker on Tuesday.
Officers say it’s not common to see bears go that far east through town, but it does happen.
Residents are asked to bring in their trash cans, remove bird feeders and keep an eye on small pets.
