Filed Under:Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Parker News


PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers want residents to keep their eye out for a bear spotted running through neighborhoods. It was seen in Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree and Parker.

(credit: Jim Gromer)

CBS4 YouReporter Jim Gromer captured video of the bear crossing a road in Parker on Tuesday.

Officers say it’s not common to see bears go that far east through town, but it does happen.

Residents are asked to bring in their trash cans, remove bird feeders and keep an eye on small pets.

LINK: Living With Bears

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s