(HOODLINE) – A new spot to score poke and more has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The newcomer to University Hills, called Twin Fin Poke, is located at 2720 S. Colorado Blvd.
Twin Fin Poke serves up big bowls of the trendy Hawaiian fish dish — poke. According to its website, Twin Fin Poke “[brings] to life the traditional Hawaiian seafood bowl, topped with all the embellishments a mainlander could ask for.” Expect all the classic toppings for your bowl, like spicy tuna, seaweed salad and masago.
Twin Fin Poke has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Jason C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 23, wrote, “I love poke, and this place is top-notch. The staff was wonderful and very helpful. My daughter and I came in for a late lunch, and the food was delicious.”
Yelper Kelly S. added, “[Twin Fin has] a clean and bright lobby, super friendly staff and the finest and freshest ingredients for good poke.”
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Twin Fin Poke is open from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. daily.
Article provided by Hoodline.