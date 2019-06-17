  • CBS4On Air

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police are asking homeowners to register their home security cameras. The hope is the surveillance video will help police solve crimes.

Signing up to be part of the Thornton Neighborhood Security Camera Network is voluntary, and police would ask to see your video only if there is a crime in your neighborhood.

“Recently, a video from a doorbell cam was used by Thornton Police Officers to identify a neighborhood where a porch pirate was operating, and to identify the suspect to make an arrest,” officials said in a news release.

Brighton, Castle Rock and Longmont are other communities with similar surveillance registries.

