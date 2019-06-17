Filed Under:Denver News, Outdoor Retailer Summer Market


DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of people are in Denver for the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market. The trade show opens Tuesday at the Colorado Convention Center.

(credit: Outdoor Retailer)

More than 1,400 brands are attending showing off their latest in camping, hiking and climbing gear, among other trades.

The market is the largest event held at the Convention Center. It is not open to the general public and runs through Thursday.

