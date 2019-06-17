Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of people are in Denver for the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market. The trade show opens Tuesday at the Colorado Convention Center.
More than 1,400 brands are attending showing off their latest in camping, hiking and climbing gear, among other trades.
The market is the largest event held at the Convention Center. It is not open to the general public and runs through Thursday.