COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – More details about the initial crash Colorado State Trooper William Moden was investigating before he was killed by another driver Friday night have been released. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:00 p.m., a 22-year-old mother crashed her vehicle with her 18-month-old daughter inside off of Interstate 70, near the Peoria Street exit.

Both the driver and her daughter were thrown from the vehicle and were airlifted to the hospital. Right now, the driver is in critical condition and deputies said she will likely face charges.

CBS4 spoke with a Colorado lawmaker on Monday who said with two trooper deaths in the last four months, drivers need to start taking this law seriously.

“It’s just happening too often, and we need to raise that level of awareness and remind people ‘move over or slow down,’” said Sen. Chris Holbert.

According to the lawmaker, it was Cody Donahue’s death more than two years ago when he realized that enough is enough, and because of his death, the Move Over For Cody Act was signed into law.

“The bill that we passed increased the penalties, but also added a possibility of a Class 6 felony,” said Sen. Holbert, “which could be 12-18 months in prison.”

Sen. Holbert told CBS 4 that at first he believed these harsher penalties would be a wake-up call for drivers.

“Laws are made out of words and numbers, and words and numbers, unfortunately, do not prevent bad things from happening.”

However, the Colorado lawmaker said yet again, another state trooper’s life has been taken while doing his job on the interstate.

“Just the possibility that another mom or dad won’t come home for dinner,” said Sen. Holbert. “We don’t need to tell that story again. We’ve heard it enough. Just plead with other drivers in Colorado: Move over or slow down.”

So for Holbert, the message here is simple.

“If you’re in a vehicle and someone else is driving, feel comfortable reminding them that ‘hey, there is a flashing light up ahead. We ought to move over and slow down.’”