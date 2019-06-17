  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver International Airport, Denver News


DENVER (CBS4) – Starting on Tuesday, DIA passengers who need a Lyft or an Uber to pick them up or drop them off at the airport will need to meet their driver on Level 5, the airport announced. Previously, ride-share apps used Level 6.

Level 6 at Denver International Airport (credit: CBS)

Passengers arriving at DIA will be dropped off curbside at their respective airline section.

Those leaving DIA via ride-share will have to exit baggage claim between doors 506-510 on the west side, and doors 507-511 on the east side, and then meet their driver at Island 5.

(credit: CBS)

Airport officials say this change will help streamline the pickup process and reduce congestion on Level 6.

LINK: Ride App Services at DIA

