DENVER (CBS4) – Starting on Tuesday, DIA passengers who need a Lyft or an Uber to pick them up or drop them off at the airport will need to meet their driver on Level 5, the airport announced. Previously, ride-share apps used Level 6.
Passengers arriving at DIA will be dropped off curbside at their respective airline section.
Those leaving DIA via ride-share will have to exit baggage claim between doors 506-510 on the west side, and doors 507-511 on the east side, and then meet their driver at Island 5.
Airport officials say this change will help streamline the pickup process and reduce congestion on Level 6.
