FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – Some Coloradans spent their Father’s Day making a splash at Water World in Federal Heights. Dads (and some moms) competed in the annual Father’s Day Belly Flop Splashdown.

One after another, contestants hit the water belly first for a chance to win cash and other prizes.

They were judged on their splash and the redness of their belly.

Here are the top 5 finalists:

1. Loren Garcia of Denver, 46 year-old father of one

2. Shantel Mudge of Frederick, 37 year-old mother of one

3. Larry Gomez of Greeley, 34 year-old father of two

4. Tom Hagaman of Arvada, 48 year-old father of three

5. Steve Peters of Castle Rock, 46 year-old father of 3

