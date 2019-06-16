Comments
FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – Some Coloradans spent their Father’s Day making a splash at Water World in Federal Heights. Dads (and some moms) competed in the annual Father’s Day Belly Flop Splashdown.
One after another, contestants hit the water belly first for a chance to win cash and other prizes.
They were judged on their splash and the redness of their belly.
Here are the top 5 finalists:
1. Loren Garcia of Denver, 46 year-old father of one
2. Shantel Mudge of Frederick, 37 year-old mother of one
3. Larry Gomez of Greeley, 34 year-old father of two
4. Tom Hagaman of Arvada, 48 year-old father of three
5. Steve Peters of Castle Rock, 46 year-old father of 3