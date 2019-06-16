  • CBS4On Air

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The attorney for the suspect accused of causing a deadly, fiery crash on Interstate 70 in Jefferson County is in trouble with the law himself. Robert Corry was arrested in Denver on Friday and faces several charges including first degree kidnapping.

(credit: CBS)

Corry defended Rogel Aguilera-Mederos in the crash which occurred in April.

Robert Corry (credit: CBS)

Now, Corry has been ordered to stay away from his ex-fiance after he was charged with criminal mischief, aggravated motor vehicle theft and reckless endangerment all stemming from a domestic violence case.

Corry is expected back in court on July 1.

Robert Corry (credit: Denver Police Department)

Corry has been on the other side of the law before. In 2013, Denver police arrested him for consuming marijuana during a Rockies game.

