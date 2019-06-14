DENVER (CBS4)– School’s out and temperatures are warming up for the summer. So, if you’re looking for some family fun this weekend, you’re in luck. A brand new, one-of-a-kind facility is opening its doors for the first time in Stapleton.
The park is called Urban Air, and owner Mike Lapp says there’s a little something for everyone there.
“It’s an active experience and one that really fosters family interaction,” Lapp told CBS4’s Mekialaya White.
It features 37,000 square feet of play space, including climbing walls, a warrior obstacle course that features four different skill levels, even a virtual reality hub where you can play with teams and challenge opponents.
“In the age we live in, everyone lives on their phones. A lot of your life is looking at your phone and this is truly something you can’t do looking at your phone,” Lapp said.
Lapp envisioned bringing the airpark to the Denver neighborhood about two years ago. He calls it all a “labor of love.” He decided upon Stapleton because the park will be the first of its kind in the area. Now, local families can reap the benefits.
“People immediately become kids when they walk in here. They’re like, ‘I haven’t done this in 30 years. Some of this stuff I’ve never done in my life!’ So, it’s really exciting. It’s really a great thing,” laughed Lapp.
The grand opening is Saturday at 10 a.m. First responders and military members get a special preview Friday night at a VIP launch party, which begins at 5 p.m.
LINK: Urban Air