Denver News, Denver PrideFest


DENVER (CBS4) – Denver PrideFest returns to Civic Center Park this weekend, and that will impact drivers and parking availability in the area. The festival takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Road Closures

Road closures around Civic Center Park were already in place along portions of Bannock, 14th Avenue, Colfax, and Broadway on Friday.

Saturday morning, the Pride 5K will shut down 14th between the State Capitol and Cheesman Park from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sunday morning, the Denver Pride Parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at Cheesman Park, with rolling closures along Franklin, Colfax, and Lincoln.

(credit: Denver PrideFest)

All PrideFest closures should be lifted by late Sunday night.

Transportation

You can use RTD’s online Trip Planner to get personalized route information from your location to Civic Center Park.

Parking 

Festival organizers suggest biking or reserving a parking spot in advance. Visit the Denver PrideFest SpotHero Parking Page and book a spot with rates up to 50% off the drive-up price.

Bicycle Parking

No bicycles or unicycles will be allowed in the park. Do not chain your bicycle to the temporary fences at the festival; they will be removed by Denver Police Department.

Bicycle parking is available around Civic Center Park at the following locations:

  • 14th Street between Bannock & Broadway (in front of the DAM)
  • Broadway between 14th & 13th (in front of the Denver Public Library)
  • 14th Street between Cherokee & Bannock (in front of the City & County Building)
  • 11th & Broadway
  • 12th & Broadway
  • 13th & Broadway
  • 16th & Broadway
  • 12th & Lincoln
  • 13th & Lincoln
  • 13th & Acoma
  • 14th & Cherokee
  • 14th & Court
  • 15th & Court
  • Court & Colfax

