DENVER (CBS4) – It’s rare to hear about an avalanche during the month of June, especially one large enough to close a road. It’s yet another testament to just how much snow remains on the ground in Colorado’s High Country.

Officials in Montrose County on the western slope say Z84 Road, also known as High Mesa Road, of the Little Cimarron, is closed due to nearly five feet of debris blocking travel. The area impacted is located 12.5 miles off of Highway 50, just outside of the town of Cimarron.