BRONCOS UPDATETake a look back at the life of team owner Pat Bowlen (1944-2019)
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Colorado Weather, June Avalanche, Montrose County

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s rare to hear about an avalanche during the month of June, especially one large enough to close a road. It’s yet another testament to just how much snow remains on the ground in Colorado’s High Country.

June Avalanche

Debris from a rare June avalanche covers High Mesa Road in western Colorado. (credit: Montrose County)

Officials in Montrose County on the western slope say Z84 Road, also known as High Mesa Road, of the Little Cimarron, is closed due to nearly five feet of debris blocking travel. The area impacted is located 12.5 miles off of Highway 50, just outside of the town of Cimarron.

Chris Spears

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s