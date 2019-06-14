BRONCOS UPDATETake a look back at the life of team owner Pat Bowlen (1944-2019)
Filed Under:Ashford Archer


CORTEZ, Colo. (AP) – A man convicted in the deaths of two girls whose bodies were found on a southwestern Colorado farm has been sentenced to 24 years in prison. The Cortez Journal reported Thursday that Ashford Archer was found guilty earlier this year of two counts of fatal child abuse and being an accessory to a crime for the deaths of 10-year-old Makayla Roberts and 8-year-old Hannah Marshall.

Ashford Archer (credit: San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office)

The bodies of the young sisters were found in a car parked on farm near Norwood in September 2017. They died of heat, dehydration and starvation.

Makayla Victoria Roberts, 10, and Hannah Elizabeth Rosalina Marshall, 8. (credit: San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office)

According to court documents, Archer was a member of a religious group that moved to the property earlier that year.

Prosecutors said the girls were banished to a car. Other group members also have been charged.

