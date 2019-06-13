  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Fort Collins, Fort Collins Police, Larimer County, Marcos Orozco


FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) – A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to killing a father and daughter in a car crash. The Coloradoan reported Wednesday that 20-year-old Marcos Orozco pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder Tuesday.

Authorities say 38-year-old Nicole Nees of Fort Collins and 55-year-old John Nees of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died in the November 2018 crash in Fort Collins.

Marcos Orozco (credit: Fort Collins Police)

Orozco also pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary of a firearm, while six other charges were dismissed in plea agreement.

Authorities say Orozco used a stolen truck to break into a pawn shop to steal two AR-15 rifles and one AK-47 rifle on Thanksgiving.

(credit: CBS)

Police say later that morning Orozco was driving the same vehicle in the multi-car accident that killed the Neeses.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 23.

