



DENVER – Jeff Heuerman doesn't have a fan in Bleacher Report. The popular digital media outlet this week released its list of every NFL team's most overrated player, with Heuerman drawing the (dis)honor for Denver.

Columnist Kristopher Knox believes it’s a matter of when — not if — the perpetually underachieving tight end is overtaken by rookie first-rounder Noah Fant.

He wrote:

In 2015, the Denver Broncos used a third-round pick on tight end Jeff Heuerman. The former Ohio State standout tore his ACL in rookie camp and has failed to develop into a top option in the years since.

In three (mostly) healthy seasons with the Broncos, Heuerman has appeared in 37 games with 18 starts. However, he’s produced a mere 49 receptions for 564 yards and four touchdowns. While Heuerman still has the chance to prove himself, Denver overpaid to keep him this offseason, giving him a two-year, $8 million deal.

Heuerman will have a difficult time justifying his new deal because the Broncos then used a first-round pick on former Iowa tight end Noah Fant. With Fant likely to be the top receiving option at the position, Denver will likely be paying its No. 2 or No. 3 tight end—Jake Butt and Troy Fumagalli are also on the roster—$4 million per season.

While the Broncos did invest in Heuerman, 26, his extension basically amounts to a one-year deal; he has no guaranteed money due in 2020, and there would be a negligible dead money hit ($400,000) compared to the $4 million the team would save by releasing him. Even if they were to cut him this year, the dead money difference ($812,500) is palatable.

As Knox alludes, Butt, a complete TE before his recurring ACL injuries, or Fumagalli, an impressive pass-catcher fully healthy following a lost rookie campaign, could make Heuerman expendable if either counterpart takes an unexpected leap.

Emphasis on “could,” though.

To this point, and to Heuerman’s credit, he’s shown well on the first-string offense, forming quick-developing chemistry with new starting quarterback Joe Flacco, whose affinity for tight ends is as well documented as his cannon arm. The two hooked up throughout offseason practices, notably during last week’s mandatory minicamp, in what may be a sign of things to come in 2019.

“You have a progression and you have the defense determining maybe a couple parts of that. Jeff is one of those guys that probably doesn’t get a ton of chances in the pass game, but when he does, he’s in the right spots,” Flacco said. “He gets there within the timing of the play and he knows where to be and how to sit down and when to keep going. It’s a credit to him. He probably doesn’t have a ton of chances, but when he does, he makes the most of them.”