EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A 52-year-old man from Eagle was sentenced Tuesday to nine months in jail for harassing a female co-worker with text messages.
Donald Bollard pleaded guilty to a charge of felony Stalking and three counts of misdemeanor Harassment. In addition to jail time, the judge sentenced Bollard to four years probation and court costs of more than $3,000.
Prosecutors accused Bollard of repeatedly texting a female co-worker at a Beaver Creek restaurant, beginning in December of 2018. The texts were described as “vulgar.”
“The texts,” stated a press release from the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, “continued for months. The texts would describe what the victim had been wearing that day, calling her names, causing the victim to become alarmed.”
The victim was unaware of the source of the texts. But Bollard admitted to co-workers, prosecutors alleged, that he sent them via an online texting application that hides the sender’s cell phone number.
The texts did not stop until Bollard was taken into custody in March, according to prosecutors.
“It’s a scary world when people hide behind a ‘virtual’ mask, electronically hiding their identity,” said Bruce Brown, 5th Judicial District Attorney.