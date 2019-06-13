



– The Wheat Ridge nonprofit Family Tree is launching a new campaign that brings everyone together to celebrate the little things. The idea is to #CountYourComforts by focusing on the simple things in life that we take for granted.

Those things include turning on the lights, grabbing car keys, even heading outside for some fresh air.

The hope is that for each comfort you have, you will donate $1 to help fund programs provided by Family Tree. It’s a nonprofit human services agency that provides programs and services for people facing domestic violence, child abuse or homelessness.

Five years ago, Mary Adams and her three granddaughters fell across tough times and didn’t have a place to call home.

“I didn’t know where I was going to go or where the girls and I were going to stay,” she said. “When I found Family Tree I was able to relax because I knew that we were going to be taken care of and that the girls were safe.”

The nonprofit helped to find her temporary housing while she could look for a job. Mary still has that job today, and was recently promoted.

“I feel like a superhero,” she laughed. “Because I came through for my granddaughters thanks to Family Tree and the House of Hope.”

Former Denver Broncos player Rick Karlis was at the kickoff for the #CountYourComforts campaign to show his support.

“Just the range of programs to help people all along to become really independent is great and I think it’s just so amazing what they do,” Karlis said.

The campaign asks you to go online, check off the comforts you have in your life and then donate.

LINK: Count Your Comforts

“Really just looking around, anything, if you’re sleeping with a roof over your head, in a warm bed and you’re able to turn the light on, it’s a comfort that most of us take for granted every single day,” said AT&T Sports Net host Jenny Cavnar.

The hope is that once you donate, you will challenge five friends to join you.