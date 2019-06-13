  • CBS4On Air

By Makenzie O'Keefe
Filed Under:Family Tree, Wheat Ridge News


WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Wheat Ridge nonprofit Family Tree is launching a new campaign that brings everyone together to celebrate the little things. The idea is to #CountYourComforts by focusing on the simple things in life that we take for granted.

(credit: CBS)

Those things include turning on the lights, grabbing car keys, even heading outside for some fresh air.

The hope is that for each comfort you have, you will donate $1 to help fund programs provided by Family Tree. It’s a nonprofit human services agency that provides programs and services for people facing domestic violence, child abuse or homelessness.

Mary Adams (credit: CBS)

Five years ago, Mary Adams and her three granddaughters fell across tough times and didn’t have a place to call home.

“I didn’t know where I was going to go or where the girls and I were going to stay,” she said. “When I found Family Tree I was able to relax because I knew that we were going to be taken care of and that the girls were safe.”

The nonprofit helped to find her temporary housing while she could look for a job. Mary still has that job today, and was recently promoted.

“I feel like a superhero,” she laughed. “Because I came through for my granddaughters thanks to Family Tree and the House of Hope.”

(credit: CBS)

Former Denver Broncos player Rick Karlis was at the kickoff for the #CountYourComforts campaign to show his support.

“Just the range of programs to help people all along to become really independent is great and I think it’s just so amazing what they do,” Karlis said.

(credit: CBS)

The campaign asks you to go online, check off the comforts you have in your life and then donate.

LINK: Count Your Comforts

“Really just looking around, anything, if you’re sleeping with a roof over your head, in a warm bed and you’re able to turn the light on, it’s a comfort that most of us take for granted every single day,” said AT&T Sports Net host Jenny Cavnar.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch 'Together With Karen Leigh' | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

The hope is that once you donate, you will challenge five friends to join you.

Makenzie O'Keefe

