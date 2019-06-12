HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A semi hauling lumber overturned on U.S. Highway 40 Wednesday afternoon, spilling its trailer full of fresh lumber and closing the highway down for travelers between Parshall and Hot Sulphur Springs.
Grand County’s Office of Emergency Management sent out a Twitter message just before 5 p.m. about the accident. The message advised travelers that the highway was shut down in both directions and an alternate route, Parshall Divide Road, was also closed.
By 8 p.m., after the semi was up-righted, officials announced they would alternately open and close the highway for 30 minutes at a time, and alternate directions of travel past the scene. The majority of the remaining clean-up work would be accomplished during the half-hour of full closure.
No information was provided about possible injuries to the truck’s driver, or about an estimated time of completed clean-up.