  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs

HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A semi hauling lumber overturned on U.S. Highway 40 Wednesday afternoon, spilling its trailer full of fresh lumber and closing the highway down for travelers between Parshall and Hot Sulphur Springs.

Grand County’s Office of Emergency Management sent out a Twitter message just before 5 p.m. about the accident. The message advised travelers that the highway was shut down in both directions and an alternate route, Parshall Divide Road, was also closed.

By 8 p.m., after the semi was up-righted, officials announced they would alternately open and close the highway for 30 minutes at a time, and alternate directions of travel past the scene. The majority of the remaining clean-up work would be accomplished during the half-hour of full closure.

No information was provided about possible injuries to the truck’s driver, or about an estimated time of completed clean-up.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s